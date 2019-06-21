No evidence of misconduct found in FOP president sexual harassment case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Documents from a professional standards unit investigation into Fraternal Order of Police president show no evidence of wrong doing.
A former metro corrections employee accused FOP president, Tracy Dotson, of sexual harassment in a lawsuit this month. Dotson and the employee had a brief relationship.
The new documents include text messages between Dotson and the woman, after she was hurt on the job. It shows a relationship that, the PSU says, became more professional once the staffer wanted to stop anything romantic.
After reviewing the messages and interviewing the concerned parties, the investigation determined there was not evidence to substantiate the claims.
