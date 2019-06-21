WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Friday, June 21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Taste For Life
One year ago, we lost famed chef, author and TV personality Anthony Bourdain to suicide.
In honor of Bourdain and in an effort to raise awareness for mental illness and addiction in restaurants, June 25 has been declared Anthony Bourdain Day.
Local chef, barbecue pitmaster and Four Pegs restaurant owner, Chris Williams, is hosting a fundraiser dubbed A Taste for Life, on June 29, at the restaurant (1053 Goss Ave. in Germantown 40217). The event, scheduled from 4-9 p.m., will feature chefs from 15 local restaurants preparing food for patrons eager to support this cause.
Some of the city’s top chefs have volunteered to cook for the event and serve up Bourdain style Street Food at multiple stations around the Four Pegs site. They are:
- Eric Morris, Hull & High Water
- Lee Mayfield Fork and Barrel
- Griffin Pailin, Mirin
- Steve Bowles Pepperwood BBQ
- Cris Banaszynski, Old Louisville Tavern
- Sam Bracken, Celtic Pig
- Dallas McGarrity, The Fat Lamb
- Nick Bean, Molly Malone’s
- Serge Katz,Flavaville Food Truck
- Jessie Huot, Liz Huot, Grind Burger
- Tavis Rockwell, LouVino and Biscuit Belly
- Sean Haggerty, Commonwealth Catering
- Josh Moore, Volare POSSIBLE
- Chris Williams and Kahlil Kennedy, Four Pegs
Live bands to perform include Smash Alley, Jr. Detectives and The Echoes.
The event also will include a silent auction, raffles, bourbon tastings and even a dunk tank for the chefs. Tickets for A Taste for Life are $35 and can be purchased at the door or on eventbrite.
Kentucky Humane Society
Today is Take Your Dog to Work day, and June is Adopt a Shelter Cat month.
The Kentucky Humane Society offers dog training classes. For a compete schedule, click here.
It’s Adopt a Shelter Cat Month too! To celebrate, the Kentucky Humane Society is reducing adoption fees on cats one year and older to $5. All cats are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Adoption special applies at our East Campus and 7 Feeders Supply adoption locations. It does not apply to Purrfect Day Cafe cats. Cats participating in the adoption special will have their adoption fee listed next to their name.
