WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Friday, June 21

It’s Adopt a Shelter Cat Month too! To celebrate, the Kentucky Humane Society is reducing adoption fees on cats one year and older to $5. All cats are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Adoption special applies at our East Campus and 7 Feeders Supply adoption locations. It does not apply to Purrfect Day Cafe cats. Cats participating in the adoption special will have their adoption fee listed next to their name.