Why Kayla VanMeter loves south Louisville

Decades ago, there were empty fields and farmland miles wide. My dad can tell me who owned what and what they grew on the acreage. South enders didn't move to the area because they had to. It was a choice. It was a choice to get away from the inner city and the growing neighborhoods. Some came from other rural counties to be closer to jobs within the county and city limits. Their children learned about loyalty and respect, so they stayed. Then, their kids stayed. Now, generations upon generations are driving up and down the above-named streets, pointing out what "once was." It wasn't bleak. It was full of nothing but hope, en route to the aforementioned American Dream, which has been achieved time and time again.