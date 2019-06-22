Cards fall to Vanderbilt in College World Series, finish season 51-18

OMAHA, Ne. (WAVE) - A “win or go home” game for the Cardinals in the College World Series ended with heartbreak in the 9th inning.
After a stunning come from behind victory against Mississippi State on Thursday night, UofL looked to do it again against their rival Vanderbilt. The team had a tall task in front of them to advance to the final series - beat a Vanderbilt team twice that had beaten them both times they had faced this season. That’s including in the opening game of the World Series.
In the seventh after tying the game at one, the Cards took the lead. Lucas Dunn smacked one up the middle that bounced off the pitcher and into left. Henry Davis scored putting the score at 2-1 UofL.
Cards pitcher Luke Smith was dealing in this one, striking out 10 in 8 1/3 innings - and was talking trash.
But in the top of the ninth, after tying it, the Commodores took the lead when Pat Demarco doubled to left, scoring the go ahead run.
One last chance to tie it for the Cards but Henry Davis popped it up and second baseman, Harrison Ray, made the catch to end it. Vanderbilt wins 3-2, ending UofL’s season.
“Congratulations Vanderbilt, just a really good team, they play clean,” UofL Head Coach Dan McDonnell said following the loss. “They make you earn it. Wasn’t easy to score off them the two times we played them. So they get to move on.”
The Cards finished with a 51-18 record.
