Crash under investigation on I-265 E in Floyd County, lanes reopened

The crash temporarily shut down all lanes of I-265 E in Floyd County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Berry Stockton | June 21, 2019 at 9:37 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 12:01 AM

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash in Floyd County.

The incident happened at I-265 Eastbound around the 2 mile marker, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. All lanes in the area were closed and reopened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

At least one vehicle was involved and weather appeared to be a factor. Police haven’t said how many people were in the car.

New Albany Police, Indiana State Police and New Albany Fire were on scene.

Officials have not released further details.

