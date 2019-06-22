Crash under investigation on I-265 E in Floyd County, lanes reopened

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash in Floyd County.
The incident happened at I-265 Eastbound around the 2 mile marker, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. All lanes in the area were closed and reopened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
At least one vehicle was involved and weather appeared to be a factor. Police haven’t said how many people were in the car.
New Albany Police, Indiana State Police and New Albany Fire were on scene.
Officials have not released further details.
