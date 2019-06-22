Crash reported on I-265 E in Floyd County, all lanes shut down

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - Multiple agencies have responded to a crash in Floyd County.
The incident happened at I-265 Eastbound around the 2 mile marker, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. All lanes in the area have been closed and officials aren’t sure when they’ll reopen.
At least one vehicle is involved and weather appears to be a factor. Police haven’t said how many people were in the car.
New Albany Police, Indiana State Police and New Albany Fire are all on scene.
WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and this story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.