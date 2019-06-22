Goodwill’s RISE granted $90,000 to continue employment programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Goodwill program that helps people who’ve been incarcerated get jobs is getting a big boost from United Healthcare.
Participants in the RISE program received accreditation at a ceremony Friday, where United Healthcare announced a $90,000 grant for the program.
RISE provides wage assistance, along with other support services, to help workers become more successful.
“Other states are looking to Kentucky. Most recently, the secretary was in the White House and the President himself said, ‘Look at what they’re doing in Kentucky.’ And that’s not what the department of corrections is doing alone.” Kristin Harrod, Kentucky corrections reentry services director, said. “It’s what’s happening because of these partnerships like Goodwill.”
The grant will also provide funding for expungement clinics, literacy classes and health and wellness programs.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.