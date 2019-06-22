1 killed in wreck on I-265 E in Floyd County

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash in Floyd County Friday night.
The incident happened at I-265 Eastbound around the 2 mile marker, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. All lanes in the area were closed and reopened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say it was a single-vehicle crash and weather appeared to be a factor. Police haven’t said how many people were in the car.
According to an update from New Albany Police, Kevin Ruhl, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Albany Police, Indiana State Police and New Albany Fire were on scene.
