Louisville pros give tips on protecting your home during continuous downpours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many in WAVE Country woke up Saturday wondering when will the rain end. For some it brought clouds and canceled events, for others it can bring damage they were never prepared for.
By day six, many are sick of the numerous scattered thunderstorms and may also realize they were not prepared for the possible damage.
“Calming them down, that’s hard,” said Keith’s Hardware salesman David Burghy.
Burghy sees the panic thunderstorms cause homeowners when he’s working at the store.
“They come in and ask ‘Do you have this?’ ‘We need this my basements flooded. What do you got?'" Burghy said.
Burghy said asking those questions before a storm will save you money.
“Most of the floors around here are hardwood floors,” said Burghy. “If they get a lot of moisture, they’ll warp.”
Gearing up with pumps, fans and tarps could save you thousands of dollars in preventable damage. Those tools help keep water out and your home dry.
Continuous rain means you need to constantly check your home from top to bottom after each downpour.
“After a bad storm look, at your roof and make sure no shingles are popped up,” said Burghy.
Burghy said you should also always be prepared with extra batteries, flashlights and candles.
Getting moisture out of your home as soon as possible prevents the spread of mold.
