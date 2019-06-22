Louisville Violence Interrupter program could face major cuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Metro Council balances its budget to offset major pension and healthcare costs, a program that was at the center of multiple WAVE 3 News exclusive investigations may face big cuts.
Issues uncovered within the Cure Violence Interrupters program in Louisville included police involvement, reporting requirements, hiring practices and even arrests.
Violence Interrupters are people with criminal backgrounds who try to prevent violence.
The program was overseen by the Louisville Metro’s Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, which contracted with Cure Violence.
Thursday night, budget amendments revealed that department could be taking a hit totaling more than $1 million as the city decides what’s on the chopping block ahead of its budget deadline.
Democratic caucus officials decided three of four Cure Violence sites would be eliminated, but two hospital-based violence reduction programs would remain. Proposed cuts laid out by Mayor Greg Fischer in April eliminated just one of four sites at a reduction of $446,300.
A $25,000 grant, once included in the budget, will also be yanked from Life Hope Center for Peace Basketball.
Councilmember Jessica Green noted that group is also run by those who run the controversial Interrupters program. She raised concerns about OSHN staff being cut, including people she said weren’t directly tied to Cure Violence.
Budget documents from this week detail the total OSHN operating budget to be around $3.2 million.
“A substantial amount of OSHN programming is being removed by the removal of three sites, three violence reduction sites," Councilman Bill Hollander, chair of the Budget Committee, said. "I think the theory was that would be significantly less to administer.”
Money from the Life Hope Center grant will be returned to OSHN. The department would still have to find around $105,000 to avoid cutting staff positions.
Metro Council President David James said many on Metro Council were divided over how the program was performing.
“There was not a consensus on the council," James explained. "Some people thought there needed to be improvements, some people that thought the management needed to be reorganized. So, in the end, we decided that as a body that that was an area we would be reducing funding in to try to provide other services.”
Metro Council will vote on the budget next Tuesday.
