Charges dropped in downtown Louisville abortion clinic shuffle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charges have been dropped against a woman arrested after an altercation outside an abortion clinic.
The incident happened outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville on April 12. Police said an 82-year-old woman tried to give Janaya Gregory,32, a pamphlet and was pushed to the sidewalk.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Abortion clinic patient accused of assault of anti-abortion protester
That woman broke a femur and later required surgery. Gregory was arrested.
Gregory faced felony assault charges but on Thursday the grand jury decided otherwise.
EMW is the only abortion clinic in Kentucky
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.