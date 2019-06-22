Charges dropped in downtown Louisville abortion clinic shuffle

Kentucky Courts provides surveillance video showing incident outside EMW Women's Surgical Clinic
June 21, 2019 at 8:47 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 9:39 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charges have been dropped against a woman arrested after an altercation outside an abortion clinic.

The incident happened outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville on April 12. Police said an 82-year-old woman tried to give Janaya Gregory,32, a pamphlet and was pushed to the sidewalk.

That woman broke a femur and later required surgery. Gregory was arrested.

Gregory faced felony assault charges but on Thursday the grand jury decided otherwise.

EMW is the only abortion clinic in Kentucky

