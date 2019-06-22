People in need gifted fresh foods, healthcare screenings at Show Some Love

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sometimes the best way to show love is through service.
That was the purpose of Show Some Love on Saturday, sponsored in part by the University of Louisville and the Salvation Army.
Community members in need had access to health screenings, food and gifts - including both breakfast and lunch. People were able to sift through clothes to find their favorite outfits and were given access to fresh fruits and vegetables to take home.
Plus, the entire occasion was free.
“It was such a flow of love as they went from one section of the building to the next - to the health screenings, to the food giveaway, to the clothing giveaway,” coordinator Jocelyn Thomas said.
An estimated 150 people were in attendance.
Other sponsors included Humana, Norton Healthcare and Dare to Care Food Bank.
