Rain forces Victory Park clean-up event to be postponed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A scheduled clean-up for Victory Park will be rescheduled, though organizers have yet to announce an official date.
The event set for Saturday morning was cancelled due to heavy storms moving through the area. Clean-up efforts were to focus on the Lodge area for painting, organizing, cleaning and general maintenance.
Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Friends of Victory Park arranged the event, with help from Metro Council President David James. Ahead of next month’s revitalization reveal, James expressed excitement about what’s next for the area during Friday night’s community walk.
“We’ve got a new playground we’re getting ready to have the grand opening for, new playgrounds, basketball court, walking track,” James explained. “All those things were designed by the folks here in the Victory Park area working with Olmsted and the city to make this happen.”
The Victory Park Revitalization project has been in the works for nearly two years. During that time, more than $1 million was poured into park renovations in two phases - the first reaching completion in Spring 2018 and the second expected to finish this summer.
Additions to the park include the installation of a walking path, new lighting, benches and 35 trees - plus, the basketball court has been relocated. A new playground, part of Phase 2 of the renovations, will be revealed on July 16 to celebrate the end of the project.
James said he’ll announce a new date for the clean-up once it’s decided.
