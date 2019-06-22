3 recalls announced, all fire related

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three products have been recalled, all in relation to fire hazards and issues.
H.E. Industrial’s electric garage heater, Ranee’s women’s beach cover-ups and Honeywell’s smoke sensors have all been recalled. More information on all three is provided.
H.E. Industrial recalled its electric garage heater due to it being a fire hazard. The heating element in the product can overheat, causing it to be a fire hazard.
It is recommended that consumers should immediately stop using the heaters and contact H.E. Industrial to receive a full refund.
This recall involves the Profusion Heat electric garage heaters with model number HA22-48M. The label, located on the back of the heater, contains the model number.
The heaters are red, have a grill on the front and a handle on the top. They measure about 13 inches high and 10 inches wide. The thermostat control is located at the bottom of the heater on the back.
Ranee’s recalled women’s beach cover-ups due to violation of federal flammability standard.
The 100% viscose sheer cover-ups fail to meet the flammability standards for clothing, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the cover-ups and call Ranee’s for a full refund.
The third recall, Honeywell’s fire alarm systems fail to alert consumers of fires.
This recall involves “-IV” Intelligent photoelectric smoke sensors sold with fire alarm systems installed primarily in commercial buildings; not sold to retailers or consumers. The smoke sensors are round, ivory in color, and measure four inches in diameter. The model number, date codes and Honeywell or Notifier are printed on the back label of the smoke sensor.
Consumers should immediately contact Gamewell-FCI or Notifier to receive a free replacement photoelectric smoke sensor.
There have been no reported injuries in the U.S. from any of the products.
