Community raises funds for Chickasaw Park tennis courts, allowing tournament to take place

12 tons of new clay must be laid down on the courts each year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Taylor Durden | June 22, 2019 at 10:43 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 10:43 PM
The Arthur Lloyd Johnson Memorial Tennis Tournament was able to continue because of community donations.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The tennis courts at Chickasaw Park were filled with people Saturday for the 16th annual Arthur Lloyd Johnson Memorial Tennis Tournament - though initially, organizers weren’t sure it would happen.

Each year, 12 tons of new clay must be laid down on the courts. But in the midst of the city’s $32 million budget shortfall, that work was delayed.

The West Louisville Tennis Club partnered with Olmsted Parks Conservancy in May to raise money to repair the courts. Nearly $7,000 was raised in just 10 days.

Fresh clay was laid down at the beginning of June, just in time for the tournament to start on June 20.

The Arthur Lloyd Johnson Memorial Tennis Tournament is in its 16th year at Chickasaw Park.
“This could not be possible had it not been for the gracious donations through this community,” Donnie Morris, the Director of Youth Programming for the West Louisville Tennis Club, said. “We had some rain problems [Saturday] morning so we scheduled some matches at different sites indoors. So we were able to pull this off.”

81 people participated in the tournament, some coming from Alabama and Tennessee. The tournament wraps up on Sunday.

The Chickasaw tennis courts are the only free public courts in the city.

