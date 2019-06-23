Dirt Bowl marks 50 years of competition, community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A half a century after it all began, founders of the Dirt Bowl said they’re in disbelief.
The competition that’s become a Louisville tradition marked 50 years Saturday at Shawnee Park.
Around 200 athletes signed up to compete.
Now, there’s official score cards, a scoreboard and even referees. But that’s not how things looked 50 years ago when the first Dirt Bowl was played in Algonquin Park.
RELATED STORIES
"We just wanted something to do," founder Ben Watkins said. "So, we just started out with a bunch of guys that were just working out in the park."
Watkins organized that game in 1969.
"There was nothing around it but dirt," Watkins said. "So, if you went out of bounds, you were in the mud."
Now, if you end up out of bounds, there's a pretty big crowd to catch your fall.
"The Dirt Bowl is a place to be seen," organizer Ravon Churchill said. "It's a place to see."
16 teams will compete over seven weekends. For many, it’s more than just basketball. It’s a tradition that has been passed down for generations.
"I wasn't around when it started," Churchill said. "I'm not going to be around when it ends, but I'm just happy that I'm able to be a part of it right now."
The championship game will be played on August 11.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.