FBI locates fugitive, former U.S. soldier in Ohio

Federal officials said Bryan Douglas Conley, 36, removed his ankle monitoring device on Thursday on I-65 near Smiths Grove, Kentucky. The same day, Conley was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on charges of kidnapping, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and interstate threatening communications, according to federal officials. Those charges stem from the attempted ransom of a Tennessee woman’s parents, which led to Conley’s arrest in January.