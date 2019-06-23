FBI Louisville looking for fugitive, former U.S. soldier on the run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI in Louisville has asked for help finding a fugitive facing a number of charges.
Federal officials said Bryan Douglas Conley, 36, removed his ankle monitoring device on Thursday on I-65 near Smiths Grove, Kentucky. The same day, Conley was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on charges of kidnapping, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and interstate threatening communications, according to federal officials. Those charges stem from the attempted ransom of a Tennessee woman’s parents, which led to Conley’s arrest in January.
Conley was released while awaiting trial on the charges.
Following the removal of the monitoring device, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Conley. He’s believed to be driving a 2008 gray Ford Fusion with Texas license plate FSF-2018. He’s also a former U.S. Army soldier with ties to Tennessee, Texas, and Ohio, according to officials.
Conley has been described as 5″7, 205 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (502) 263-6000.
