Hall of Fame trainer Hollendorfer banned from Santa Anita

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jerry Hollendorfer, one of the country’s most successful thoroughbred trainers, has been banned from Santa Anita following the training death of one of trainer’s horses Saturday at the California race track.
A 4-year-old gelding trained by Hollendorfer was injured while working out on the training track and later had to be euthanized. It’s the fourth horse from the trainer’s stable to die during the current meet which ends Sunday. This latest fatality is the 30th overall at the track since it’s winter-spring meet began on December 26.
The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita and other prominent tracks in the U.S. , released a statement saying Hollendorfer is no longer welcome to stable, race, or train his horses at any of the Stronach facilities.
The Hall of Fame trainer has 72 hours to remove his horses from Santa Anita.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.