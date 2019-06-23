LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Bon Air neighborhood

At least one person died in a shooting on Rowena Road Sunday morning. (Source: Steven Richard)
By Makayla Ballman | June 23, 2019 at 6:07 AM EDT - Updated June 23 at 6:21 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person is dead after being shot in the Bon Air neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.
According to MetroSafe, the call came in just before 5 a.m. of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Rowena Road.

Few details were immediately known including the age, race, or gender of the victim.

