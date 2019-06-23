Louisville family raising awareness for child’s rare disease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family spent the past six months in the hospital with their baby, who’s suffering from a rare motor neuron disease. Brooks Howell was recently diagnosed with SMARD, it’s very rare disease, with only 100 known cases in the world.
Jessica and Cameron Howell are Brooks' parents, they were guests on WAVE 3 News Weekend Sunrise talking about their son and SMARD. Brooks is seven months old and and has been at Norton Children's Hospital since he was four weeks old.
"He was perfectly happy and healthy," mother Jessica Howell said. "We were in the car for Thanksgiving we were driving somewhere and he suddenly stopped breathing."
The Howell’s spent months trying to figure out what was going on with Brooks.
It wasn't until February that he was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress (SMARD). SMARD is a progressive genetic motor neuron disease. It's often described as ALS for babies.
"Most of the kids end up dependent on a ventilator to breathe, will never walk, breathe, eat on their own," Jessica Howell said.
There is no treatment for SMARD. Babies with it often die in their first year of life. Dozens have defied those odds. Gene therapy research provides the most hope, but funding it is expensive.
“There are some extremely promising and hopeful studies that are being done in cases where gene therapy lots of children with neuro muscular diseases, spinal muscular atrophy, some muscular dystrophy,” father Cameron Howell said. “A lot of different things where these kids are physically present the same as Brooks does are able to breathe on their own now, being able to walk. just recovering physically a lot. Studies have shown with SMARD, and things they have done with mice they are recovering very well.”
The Howell’s have found support through a Facebook page, made up of a group of SMARD families and a nonprofit called SmashSMARD. The nonprofit has raised thousands of dollars. They have a mission to fund clinical research for gene therapy.
