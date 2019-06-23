Low membership at Methodist Church causes local congregation to move

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - As membership steadily declined, Centenary United Methodist Church in New Albany was left with two options, to disband or make a major adjustment.
Centenary UMC has been on the corner of Spring and Elm Street since 1939. After 180 years, the church is moving to a new location to save the congregation.
"The building can’t become the sacred cow that keeps us from doing good ministry,” said Rev. Harriett Akins- Banman.
That’s why Banman said the Centenary congregation made the decision to move on.
“This church alone feeds 22 percent of the county,” said Banman. "We didn’t want to let that ministry go.”
Banman said since the late 1960′s, United Methodist Churches have been losing members. Fewer young families and adults are coming into the pews. T
he large building the church has had for nearly two centuries is no longer needed for the 50 people on average who attend Sunday service.
Members took a moment before their last service at 306 East Spring Street.
"It’s definitely nerve wracking and a little bit scary,” said 17-year-old Sydney Bensing, who’s attended the church since she was born.
Four generations of Bob Wells’ family attended the church, starting 121 years ago. His grandparents also were married at Centenary.
"It’s been an amazing ride,” said Wells.
The ride continues at a new location, but the church’s mission won’t stop.
"We get to stay together as a body of Christ,” said Banman.
Next week, Centenary will join Park Christian Church on Green Alley Road the two churches will stay separated but share one location.
