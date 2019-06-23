Man arrested in deadly shooting in Bon Air neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person is dead after being shot in the Bon Air neighborhood early Sunday morning.
According to MetroSafe, the call came in just before 5 a.m. of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Rowena Road.
Few details were immediately known, however, an LMPD spokesperson says the victim was a woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD says they interviewed some individuals who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.
According to a release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Jose Rodriguez, 27, was arrested and charged with Murder.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
