Man arrested in deadly shooting in Bon Air neighborhood

Man arrested in deadly shooting in Bon Air neighborhood
At least one person died in a shooting on Rowena Road Sunday morning. (Source: Steven Richard)
By Makayla Ballman and Annie Moore | June 23, 2019 at 6:07 AM EDT - Updated June 23 at 11:53 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person is dead after being shot in the Bon Air neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.
The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Steven Richard)

According to MetroSafe, the call came in just before 5 a.m. of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Rowena Road.

Few details were immediately known, however, an LMPD spokesperson says the victim was a woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD says they interviewed some individuals who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

According to a release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Jose Rodriguez, 27, was arrested and charged with Murder.

Jose Rodriguez (Source: LMDC)
Jose Rodriguez (Source: LMDC)

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.