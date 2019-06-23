Police: Man called 9-1-1 after shooting woman in the head

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed and her shooter called police in the Bon Air neighborhood early Sunday morning.
According to MetroSafe, the call came in just before 5 a.m. of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Rowena Road.
When police got on scene, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Jose Rodriguez, 27, was arrested and charged with Murder.
According to Rodriguez’s arrest slip, he was the 9-1-1 caller and stayed on the scene for police and EMS to arrive. Authorities say Rodriguez gave a statement in which he confessed to shooting the woman one time after pointing the gun at the back of her head.
Rodriguez allegedly admitted to calling several friends and his mother to come over and talk about what he’d done, before his mother told him to call 9-1-1, more than one hour after the shooting.
Rodriguez is charged with Murder and being housed in Louisville Metro Detention Center.
