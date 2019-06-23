Thousands in town for SkillsUSA Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands are in Louisville for the SkillsUSA National Conference, the world’s largest hands-on skills competition. This is the fifth year the conference has been in Louisville.
The conference showcases the very best in career and technical education for the skilled trades. Students compete in robotics, engineering technology, auto service, smart home technology, construction, graphic design, photography, aesthetics, the medical sciences. The conference starts on Monday and runs through Friday.
19,000 students, teachers and education leaders are in Louisville and Southern Indiana staying in area hotels and contributing to the area’s economy. It’s the third-largest convention for Louisville, the majority of it taking place at the Kentucky Expo Center.
“We have 6400 students competing in 103 different competitions, and it’s really amazing to see the variety of competitions we have,” SkillsUSA national officer Janice Oh said.
“Employers are screaming for talent," SkillsUSA Executive Director Tim Lawrence said. “Particularly technical talent, and these job-ready skills the students are learning are so in demand in the country and around the world.”
“The SkillsUSA framework that we have developed that is taken directly from business and industry,” SkillsUSA national officer Brandon Ramirez said. “We ask them ‘what do you want to see in these perspective employees?’, and they come up with what we call 17 essential elements. And all of these are what we call transferable, career-readiness skills.”
SkillsUSA has an estimated economic impact of $26.7 million. Louisville Tourism estimates the total hotel room nights for the week at more than 36,900.
In 2021, the SkillsUSA conference will be headed to Atlanta, despite having new hotels in town in the Louisville area, the growth of conference is outpacing open hotels here.
