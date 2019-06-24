ALERT DAY: Another round of showers and storms today

- TODAY (6/24)
- THIS AFTERNOON: Damaging winds, hail possible with strongest storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a break from the rain early this morning, more showers and storms are expected today. These push in from the southwest through the late morning.
The day will be breezy with wind gusts near 25 mph. Some of this afternoon's storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and localized flash flooding our main threats. The best chance of severe weather will be in areas east of I-65.
The showers taper off tonight as the cold front moves through.
Highs today reach the upper 70s and low 80s before falling into the 60s tonight.
Tuesday looks drier with plentiful sunshine and highs in the 80s. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by midweek.
More scattered storms are possible Wednesday before high pressure builds in to grant us more summer-like weather.
TODAY: Scattered storms (60%); Mostly Cloudy; Breezy; HIGH: 83°
TONIGHT: Showers/thunderstorms ending (30%); Partly Cloudy; LOW: 68°
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 86°
