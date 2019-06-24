Eldorado Resorts purchases Caesars Entertainment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A company that owns multiple gaming facilities in Indiana, including Horseshoe in Elizabeth, has been purchased by competing casino and hotel chain.
The purchase of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by Eldorado Resorts is valued at roughly $17.3 billion in a cash and stock deal.
Eldorado, which started as a single casino in Reno in 1973, has grown to 26 properties across 12 states.
The deal will create the nation’s largest gaming operator.
