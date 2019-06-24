Erosion of bank forces closure of Orange County road

ORANGE COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Parts of a southern Indiana road had to be shut down for a time to due to all of the rain WAVE Country has received.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, parts of the bank along West U.S. Highway 150 and Indiana 56 between West Baden and Paoli eroded because a nearby creek got too high.
INDOT officials washed the debris from the roadway today.
After an engineer surveyed the damage the roadway was reopened.
