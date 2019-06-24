Highway 111 stabilization work delayed again

Repair work was scheduled to begin June 24 on the shoulder of Indiana State Road 111 near the Floyd County/Harrison County line.
By Charles Gazaway | June 24, 2019 at 2:12 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 3:08 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Work to stabilize Indiana Highway 111 near the Floyd County/Harrison County line has been delayed once again.

Crews were supposed to start work earlier this month, but an archaeological review of the area prevented them from starting work.

Work was expected begin today to fix the deterioration along the highway’s shoulder.

Natalie Garrett, spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Transportation Seymour District, says lanes have been shifted around the affected area since the end of May.

Garrett said both lanes are expected to remain open while the stabilization work is done.

