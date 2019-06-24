Highway 111 stabilization work delayed again

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Work to stabilize Indiana Highway 111 near the Floyd County/Harrison County line has been delayed once again.
Crews were supposed to start work earlier this month, but an archaeological review of the area prevented them from starting work.
Work was expected begin today to fix the deterioration along the highway’s shoulder.
Natalie Garrett, spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Transportation Seymour District, says lanes have been shifted around the affected area since the end of May.
Garrett said both lanes are expected to remain open while the stabilization work is done.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.