Indicted LMPD officer cited for misconduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer has been charged with official misconduct for using an official LMPD program for personal use.
A criminal complaint says Cortez Ernest, 31, used the E-Warrant system to see if his friend, Marcus Crook, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on charges of domestic violence against his wife.
Court records show Ernest told Crook about the warrant before going to the victim’s home in a marked police car. According to the complaint, Ernest told the victim, “it would be in Mr. Crook’s best interest if she would tell prosecutors that nothing happened.”
Ernest is one of six LMPD officers indicted by a grand jury in May in connection with a fraud scheme.
