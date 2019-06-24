LMPD arrests fugitive with warrants dating back to 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police took a listed fugitive with a lengthy wrap sheet off the streets.
Quinton Elliot was arrested after the LMPD SWAT team found him hiding behind a couch and dresser in a Louisville home on Saturday. That happened in the 1700 of Valley Forge Way.
Officers found a bag of pills and a handgun closer than arms reach to Elliot.
He now faces new charges related to drug possession and having a handgun as a convicted felon.
Documents also show Elliot was arrested on three previous warrants dating back to 2017. Those include assault and cutting off his ankle monitor.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.