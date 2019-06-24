LMPD arrests fugitive with warrants dating back to 2017

Quentin Elliott was arrested on warrants dating back to 2017. (Source: LMDC)
By Annie Moore and Taylor Durden | June 23, 2019 at 11:34 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 11:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police took a listed fugitive with a lengthy wrap sheet off the streets.

Quinton Elliot was arrested after the LMPD SWAT team found him hiding behind a couch and dresser in a Louisville home on Saturday. That happened in the 1700 of Valley Forge Way.

Officers found a bag of pills and a handgun closer than arms reach to Elliot.

He now faces new charges related to drug possession and having a handgun as a convicted felon.

Documents also show Elliot was arrested on three previous warrants dating back to 2017. Those include assault and cutting off his ankle monitor.

