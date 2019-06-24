Man shot, killed in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 4300 block of Greenwood Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot inside of a vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
No suspect information was immediately available.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
