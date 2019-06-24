Men who served 20+ years in prison charged in Portland store robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two men who spent decades behind bars were arrested after police said they robbed a store in the Portland neighborhood twice.
Thomas Fennell, 59 and Thomas Griffin, 57, entered the Dollar General, located at 1631 W. Market Street, on May 23, according to an arrest slip. Police said Fennell was wearing a mask and Griffin was armed with a knife and they demanded cash from the business.
Once they received the cash they took off on foot.
Officers said they returned to the same Dollar General on June 16 and Fennell was armed with a pistol and Griffin had a knife. Arrest slips state Fennell threatened to shoot the victims and Griffin held a knife to the victims while he forced them to open a safe. Police determined the pistol Fennell used was stolen.
Fennell had been released from custody in January after police said he served 40 years for murder and robbery charges.
According to newspaper records, Fennell was charged in the 1981 murder of his 13-month-old son.
Griffin had been released from custody in September 2018 after he served 24 years on robbery charges.
Fennell and Griffin were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on June 20.
Fennell was charged with receiving stolen property, burglary, robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and parole violation.
Griffin was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, robbery, burglary, receiving stolen property and parole violation.
