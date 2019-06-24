New library features makerspace, more than 120K books and materials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Northeast Reginal Library officially opened its doors to the public Monday.
The nearly 40,000 square foot library, located at 15 Bellevoir Circle, features more than 120,000 books and materials, cutting edge technology, open spaces, meeting rooms, an auditorium, a children’s area and a teen space.
The library also has a hands-on makerspace called the Maker Pavilion that has an audio/visual studio and demonstration kitchen. It also features a Maker Room with a Makerbot 3D printer, Glowforge laser cutter, programmable drones, sewing machines and more.
The library will host free programs, classes and events for all ages.
The library will be open on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
