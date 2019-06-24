Officials investigating plane crash at Vine Grove Airport

Three were injured in a training accident. (Source: Gray News)
By Berry Stockton | June 23, 2019 at 8:35 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 8:35 PM

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are investigating a plane crash at the Vine Grove airport in Hardin County.

The information was released by Vine Grove Police via social media on Sunday night. Police said it was a single engine aircraft, but haven’t released information regarding injuries.

The Vine Grove Police Department, the Vine Grove fire department, Radcliff Fire Department, Hardin County EMS and Ky 6 Air Medical are all on scene assisting in the effort, according to police.

