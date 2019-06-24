Rowena Road murder suspect arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting a woman in the back of the head has made his first court appearance.
Louisville Metro police say Jose Rodriguez, 27, of Louisville, admitted to killing the female victim.
PREVIOUS STORY
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Rowena Road.
According to the citation, Rodriguez called police and stayed on the scene for police and EMS to arrive.
Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea on Monday and is being held on a $1 million cash bond. He is due back in court July 9.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.