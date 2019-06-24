Severe storms barrel through Jefferson County, dozens dealing with damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blue skies were pushed out by a system of strong storms sweeping through all of Jefferson County on Sunday.
The system started impacting the area during the late afternoon hours, immediately setting off a number of watches and warnings for both severe storms and tornadoes. At that time, Churchill Downs was hosting Family Day. But cracks of thunder, lighting and heavy downpours sent most patrons packing - quickly.
When the wind stopped blowing, the mess the storms had created was clear. Within the hour, dozens of damage reports stemming from straight-line winds and flying debris were pouring in.
“I heard the crack," Richard Forsting, a witness to the damage, said. "And then a big pop. And then the boom when it hit the ground.”
Forsting was already out cleaning up a huge tree, snapped at the base and blocking Ormond Road in St. Matthews.
“We’re trapped for a little bit, but its all good,” Nicole Ervin, who lives on the same street as Forsting, said.
Forsting said he was letting people drive through his yard to avoid the tree.
Across town, trees were on cars and power lines were downed in Smoketown and Old Louisville.
It was the same story in Southwest Jefferson County at Cardinal Mobile Home Park off of St. Andrews Church Road. But it wasn’t just trees that were down; WAVE 3 News spotted a utility pole, cracked at its base, supporting a lot of wiring up top. Of course, for neighbors that meant no power for hours.
Those living among the now tangled mess of wires, saying the moments the lights went out were scary.
“I’m like its cool," Jack Holt, who lives at the mobile home park, said. "Its alright. We’re not hurt. It’s just a loss of power.”
Right after the storms moved through, LG&E reported around 20,000 area homes without electricity.
A loss of power and some significant damage to cars, but no reports of injuries, as most are just facing a major inconvenience.
“Everyone is getting bored and hot,” Holt said. "So, who knows, it might be a bonding community experience. Its not something you really expect, especially on a lazy Sunday.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.