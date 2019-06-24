StormTALK! Monday Edition

This one will be a bit more limited in coverage compared to Sunday. I am looking at the best overlapping of fuel and wind energy this afternoon. And so far, it appears that “zone” looks to line up near I-65 but mainly east in the zone between 65 and 75. If you are not in the zone, you will see less overlapping of fuel/wind but still could face some heavy downpours at times. The main time-frame for all of the action looks to kick off soon. Likely after lunch through about 6pm or so. We will watch the trends carefully over the next few hours.