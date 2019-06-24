Suspect appears in court for running over person with car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is behind bars after police say she assaulted a man with a car she was driving.
Rachel Harrigan appeared in court Monday, charged with assault second degree after police say she threw a closed fist punch at the victim while both were still inside the car. After the victim got out, police say Harrigan then hit him with the car before fleeing the scene.
According to a citation, the vehicle in question belonged to the victim, and Harrigan did not have permission to be driving it.
Harrigan is being held on a $10,000 bond. She’ll be back in court July 3.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.