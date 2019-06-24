Two Dead, One injured in shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting kills a woman and man and injures another in the Jacobs neighborhood.
The shooting was reported at 11:15 pm Sunday at 3665 Wheeler Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women who had been shot inside a car. One of the victims died at the scene. The other woman was taken to UofL Hospital with what appears to non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe the shooting originally happened at Parthenia and Carlisle Avenue, because officers found a third victim at that scene. The man was taken to UofL hospital where he died.
LMPD has not released the names of the victims killed, but tell us that no arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
