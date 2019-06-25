FORECAST: A dry and pleasant evening ahead

- WED-SUN: Heat index values of 92-96° at times
- WED-SUN: Isolated storms, locally strong if they develop.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A really nice afternoon underway with light winds and a good amount of sunshine. The humidity has dropped compared to previous days, but the air will still have a ‘sticky’ feel to it.
We are entering a summer pattern that normally takes place in late June and into July. This means daily highs in the upper 80s for most, lower 90s for the urban center/city.
There will be a daily risk for a thunderstorms but widespread thunderstorms events are not likely through Saturday. That may change for parts of the area Sunday as thunderstorms may try to move in from the northeast or “backwards” from what we would normally expected.
We have plenty of time to monitor that setup over the next few days. Until then, stay cool!
REST OF TODAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 86°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 67°
WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine and hot with isolated thunderstorms, mainly west (20% chance). HIGH: 90°
