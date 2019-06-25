FORECAST: Dry weather returns as summer heat builds

High pressure takes over granting us a Tuesday with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the 80s.
Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight under mostly clear skies.
The heat is on as the week ends. Highs soar to near 90 from Wednesday through the weekend. While most locations will remain dry to end the workweek, isolated pop-up showers and storms remain in the forecast.
More scattered showers and storms return to the forecast over the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny; Warmer; Pleasant; HIGH: 86°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 67°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorm (10%); Warmer; HIGH: 90°
