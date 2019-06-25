FORECAST: What is this? A pleasantly dry evening

The passage of the front allowed the lower humidity as promised, but that will fade with southerly winds. Increasing amounts of heat and moisture will make it “feel” more summer-like over the next few days.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with our heat index approaching the middle 90s.
You can expect a 20-to-30 percent chance for downpours over the next few days. This is a more normal summer pattern for us with warm, humid days and isolated/scattered thunderstorms.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 67°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; warmer and more humid. Isolated thunderstorms, mainly west (20% chance). HIGH: 90°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny; warmer and more humid. Isolated thunderstorms (20% chance). HIGH: 92°
