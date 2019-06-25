FORECAST: What is this? A pleasantly dry evening

By Kevin Harned | June 25, 2019 at 5:56 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 4:07 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What a perfect day in progress. We’ll continue that into the evening and overnight hours thanks to an area of high pressure moving across the region.

The passage of the front allowed the lower humidity as promised, but that will fade with southerly winds. Increasing amounts of heat and moisture will make it “feel” more summer-like over the next few days.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with our heat index approaching the middle 90s.

You can expect a 20-to-30 percent chance for downpours over the next few days. This is a more normal summer pattern for us with warm, humid days and isolated/scattered thunderstorms.

FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 67°

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; warmer and more humid. Isolated thunderstorms, mainly west (20% chance). HIGH: 90°

THURSDAY: Partly sunny; warmer and more humid. Isolated thunderstorms (20% chance). HIGH: 92°

