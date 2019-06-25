2019 Gold Rush Rally spends a day in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of fancy cars rolled into Bowling Green on Tuesday as part of the 2019 Gold Rush Rally.
The Gold Rush Rally generates anywhere between 75 to 100 hundred cars, each with a team of two drivers. The rally features a variety of luxury and exotic cars, including a two-million dollar Pagani Huayra. Not only is it a rare find, it’s even rarer to sees it driving across the country.
All cars are personally owned.
The rally began last Saturday in Miami, and will conclude with a finale in Austin, Texas this Sunday.
This is the 11th year for the rally. Each year, the route changes. This was the first year the rally visited the National Corvette Museum and Motorsports Park.
