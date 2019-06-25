JCPS program aims to help improve student lives by teaching resilience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children today face stress in their lives, but Jefferson County Public Schools has a program, called Bounce, that hopes to help.
The experimental program, which aims to foster resilience within students at two JCPS elementary schools, has improved quality of life for those in the program.
It aims to approach students with trauma by asking them, “What happened to you?” instead of, “What’s wrong with you?”
Bounce has been in place for several years at Semple and Wheatley Elementary School.
Students who began the program facing trauma have now come out of it with better behavior referrals and improved life skills, which has led to a better school climate, officials say.
“The most important feature, I think, of this curriculum is that it is a self-sustaining project," David Finke, Bounce coalition co-chair, said. “That we go into the school and what we are doing is we are supporting the elements of the school, the teachers, both certified staff and classified staff who have everyday interactions with the kids.”
Because of the success at JCPS, the program is expanding to Russell County Schools and the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.
