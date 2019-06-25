Juveniles charged in Smoketown neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood that left a man critically wounded.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at Roselane and Clay Streets.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital for treatment.
Louisville Metro police say the juveniles range from 14 to 17. Specific charges were not immediately available. Because the suspects are juveniles their names have not been released.
