Juveniles charged in Smoketown neighborhood shooting
One person was found shot at Roselane and Clay Streets around 6 p.m. June 23. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | June 25, 2019 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 4:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood that left a man critically wounded.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at Roselane and Clay Streets.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

Louisville Metro police say the juveniles range from 14 to 17. Specific charges were not immediately available. Because the suspects are juveniles their names have not been released.

