LMAS fees for impounded pets will be waived in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Animal Services shelter is near maximum capacity. In an effort to reduce kennel overcrowding, all redemption fees for impounded pets at the shelter will be waived during July.
A Louisville ordinance requires Jefferson County residents to license their dog or cat with LMAS. However, officials at the shelter say many people are unaware of that requirement, or that a license could prevent their pet from being impounded and the fees that go with it.
Only pet owners, with no previous violations, will be able to pick up their pets with no fees.
