Louisville funeral director Woody Porter dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Woody Porter, the CEO of A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, died June 24 at the age of 72.
In a tweet, Mayor Greg Fischer called Porter "a quiet lion of our great city." Fischer went on to say that Porter "will be sorely missed" and "a good man I was fortunate to have as a friend."
Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY 3rd) also remembered Porter. Via Twitter, Yarmuth said, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Woody Porter, a legend in our community and a champion for West Louisville. This humble man never stopped working on behalf of our city and our people, and I know the Porter family will continue their great work in his honor. Rest well, Woody."
Porter was also a member of the Louisville Urban League Board of Directors.
Arrangements for Porter have not been released.
