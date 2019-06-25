Louisville funeral director Woody Porter dies

June 25, 2019 at 1:47 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 2:22 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Woody Porter, the CEO of A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, died June 24 at the age of 72.

In a tweet, Mayor Greg Fischer called Porter "a quiet lion of our great city." Fischer went on to say that Porter "will be sorely missed" and "a good man I was fortunate to have as a friend."

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY 3rd) also remembered Porter. Via Twitter, Yarmuth said, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Woody Porter, a legend in our community and a champion for West Louisville. This humble man never stopped working on behalf of our city and our people, and I know the Porter family will continue their great work in his honor. Rest well, Woody."

Porter was also a member of the Louisville Urban League Board of Directors.

Arrangements for Porter have not been released.

