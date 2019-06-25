Man convicted in deadly stabbing sentenced to life in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Found guilty of stabbing a 74-year-old man to death, Charles Richardson was sentenced Tuesday.
Richardson, 36, stabbed Paul Cason at the Shell gas station at South Floyd and St. Catherine streets on May 31, 2015. He then robbed Cason and took off before police arrived.
Officers caught Richardson and arrested him the next day.
Tuesday he was sentenced by a judge to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years. Once he’s served 25 years, he could be released.
“We wanted life without no possible parole," Audrey Bailey, the victim’s daughter, said. "But the main thing, he’s going away, he won’t be able to do anything to anybody else anymore.”
Richardson was also sentenced for tampering with physical evidence and possession of a stolen firearm. For each count he was sentenced to one year in prison, to be served concurrently with the murder sentence.
