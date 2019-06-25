Multiple people shot at liquor store in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting at a liquor store in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood.
It happened just after midnight Tuesday morning near the corner of 13th and West Hill streets, MetroSafe confirmed. Maps show a liquor store at that location.
MetroSafe said there is at least one victim at the shooting scene and at least one victim who showed up at University Hospital. There may be more victims.
No one’s condition has been shared.
This story will be updated.
Anyone who knows anything about this crime should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
